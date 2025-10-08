B of A Securities Maintains Primo Brands (PRMB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.04% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Primo Brands is $35.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 62.04% from its latest reported closing price of $21.86 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 824 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primo Brands. This is an increase of 152 owner(s) or 22.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRMB is 0.33%, an increase of 22.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.65% to 321,336K shares. The put/call ratio of PRMB is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 19,602K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,024K shares , representing an increase of 74.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 196.35% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 10,603K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,402K shares , representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 26.63% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,500K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,191K shares , representing an increase of 38.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 70.18% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,089K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,118K shares , representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 64.21% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 7,826K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,656K shares , representing an increase of 40.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMB by 58.93% over the last quarter.

