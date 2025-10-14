B of A Securities Maintains PPG Industries (PPG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.94% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PPG Industries is $130.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.94% from its latest reported closing price of $98.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PPG Industries is 18,433MM, an increase of 17.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,809 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPG Industries. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPG is 0.21%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 231,279K shares. The put/call ratio of PPG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,639K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,159K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 11.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,306K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,161K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 5.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,443K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,445K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,771K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,772K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 7.37% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 5,560K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,588K shares , representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 18.61% over the last quarter.

