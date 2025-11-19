B of A Securities Maintains PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (PDD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:PDD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.11% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $148.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.11% from its latest reported closing price of $119.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 224,571MM, a decrease of 46.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 40.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,002 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDD is 1.47%, an increase of 5.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 447,531K shares. The put/call ratio of PDD is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 31,799K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,373K shares , representing a decrease of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 59.56% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 13,781K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,759K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 25.35% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 11,348K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,596K shares , representing a decrease of 19.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 8.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,017K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,055K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 9.46% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,053K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,047K shares , representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 5.75% over the last quarter.

