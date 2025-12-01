B of A Securities Maintains Pan American Silver (PAAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.59% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pan American Silver is $37.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.39 to a high of $44.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.59% from its latest reported closing price of $46.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pan American Silver is 1,258MM, a decrease of 61.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan American Silver. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 13.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAAS is 0.34%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.46% to 315,165K shares. The put/call ratio of PAAS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 45,142K shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,736K shares , representing an increase of 34.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 69.93% over the last quarter.

Fourth Sail Capital holds 17,902K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 14,463K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,426K shares , representing an increase of 27.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 30.94% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 12,691K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,669K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 7.26% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 11,044K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,001K shares , representing a decrease of 17.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 10.59% over the last quarter.

