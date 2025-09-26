B of A Securities Maintains OSI Systems (OSIS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of OSI Systems (NasdaqGS:OSIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.53% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for OSI Systems is $256.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.53% from its latest reported closing price of $231.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OSI Systems is 1,385MM, a decrease of 19.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 695 funds or institutions reporting positions in OSI Systems. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSIS is 0.21%, an increase of 14.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 24,759K shares. The put/call ratio of OSIS is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,053K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares , representing a decrease of 17.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 69.86% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 930K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 10.50% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 674K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 674K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 576K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing a decrease of 52.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 91.23% over the last quarter.

