B of A Securities Maintains Option Care Health (OPCH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Option Care Health (NasdaqGS:OPCH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.70% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Option Care Health is $35.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.70% from its latest reported closing price of $30.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Option Care Health is 5,118MM, a decrease of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Option Care Health. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPCH is 0.23%, an increase of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 203,385K shares. The put/call ratio of OPCH is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,777K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,332K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 88.82% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 7,432K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,238K shares , representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 24.55% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 6,207K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,601K shares , representing an increase of 25.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 7.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,333K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,549K shares , representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 15.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,221K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,217K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 17.02% over the last quarter.

