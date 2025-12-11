B of A Securities Maintains Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Equity Warrant (OXY.WS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Equity Warrant (NYSE:OXY.WS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.30% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Equity Warrant is $24.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.56 to a high of $32.49. The average price target represents an increase of 24.30% from its latest reported closing price of $19.84 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXY.WS is 0.07%, an increase of 56.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.47% to 10,846K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 5,691K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Philip James Wealth Mangement holds 1,278K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXY.WS by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 569K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXY.WS by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Skaana Management holds 494K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Adams Asset Advisors holds 468K shares. No change in the last quarter.

