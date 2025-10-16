B of A Securities Maintains Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NEMCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NEMCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.44% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt is $77.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.97 to a high of $106.43. The average price target represents an increase of 87.44% from its latest reported closing price of $41.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt is 16,283MM, a decrease of 20.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEMCL is 0.73%, an increase of 5.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 3,114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 876K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 868K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 375K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 8.63% over the last quarter.

KGIIX - KOPERNIK INTERNATIONAL FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 309K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 156K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares , representing a decrease of 26.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEMCL by 13.70% over the last quarter.

