B of A Securities Maintains New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NWOEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (OTCPK:NWOEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.32% Upside

As of March 11, 2024, the average one-year price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group is $9.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.69 to a high of $12.43. The average price target represents an increase of 4.32% from its latest reported closing price of $8.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New Oriental Education & Technology Group is 3,049MM, a decrease of 37.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWOEF is 0.19%, an increase of 14.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 94,053K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,220K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,580K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWOEF by 13.36% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,156K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,441K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWOEF by 16.88% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,478K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,306K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWOEF by 7.05% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,757K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWOEF by 0.08% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 3,325K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWOEF by 13.28% over the last quarter.

