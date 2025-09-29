B of A Securities Maintains New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt (EDU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:EDU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.07% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $61.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.18 to a high of $101.12. The average price target represents an increase of 14.07% from its latest reported closing price of $53.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 3,777MM, a decrease of 22.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.69, a decrease of 10.93% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDU is 0.93%, an increase of 28.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.23% to 57,419K shares. The put/call ratio of EDU is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Beijing Investment holds 7,115K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,456K shares , representing an increase of 23.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 19.95% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 6,981K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,874K shares , representing an increase of 15.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,368K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 2,193K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares , representing an increase of 50.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 22.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,167K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,460K shares , representing a decrease of 59.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 84.08% over the last quarter.

