B of A Securities Maintains Moderna (MRNA) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Moderna (NasdaqGS:MRNA) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.00% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Moderna is $43.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $186.90. The average price target represents an increase of 74.00% from its latest reported closing price of $24.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is 8,019MM, an increase of 259.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.18%, an increase of 7.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.53% to 311,731K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 21,847K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,094K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 8.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,192K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,961K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 11.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,661K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,410K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,877K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,457K shares , representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 3.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,517K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares , representing an increase of 49.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 79.11% over the last quarter.

