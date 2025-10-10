B of A Securities Maintains Lennar (LEN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.44% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lennar is $134.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $169.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.44% from its latest reported closing price of $118.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lennar is 29,129MM, a decrease of 16.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,688 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennar. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEN is 0.22%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 265,327K shares. The put/call ratio of LEN is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,681K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,755K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 9,494K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,440K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 9,037K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,298K shares , representing an increase of 19.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 7,049K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares , representing an increase of 72.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 98.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,676K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,245K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 8.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.