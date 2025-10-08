B of A Securities Maintains Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Keurig Dr Pepper (NasdaqGS:KDP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.99% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Keurig Dr Pepper is $36.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.99% from its latest reported closing price of $25.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Keurig Dr Pepper is 15,756MM, a decrease of 0.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,796 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keurig Dr Pepper. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDP is 0.28%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.50% to 1,554,795K shares. The put/call ratio of KDP is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 130,527K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,277K shares , representing an increase of 12.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 68,991K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,883K shares , representing an increase of 43.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 53.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 50,966K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,288K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 86.50% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 47,118K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,428K shares , representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 1.49% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 44,730K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

