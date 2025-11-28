B of A Securities Maintains Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Keros Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:KROS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.59% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Keros Therapeutics is $23.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.59% from its latest reported closing price of $17.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Keros Therapeutics is 22MM, a decrease of 91.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keros Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KROS is 0.13%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 39,037K shares. The put/call ratio of KROS is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 5,389K shares representing 17.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 2,708K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Western Standard holds 2,190K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares , representing an increase of 29.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,419K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,331K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 28.99% over the last quarter.

