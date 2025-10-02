B of A Securities Maintains Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.07% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Janus Henderson Group is $46.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.07% from its latest reported closing price of $44.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Janus Henderson Group is 1,896MM, a decrease of 26.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Henderson Group. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHG is 0.18%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 170,704K shares. The put/call ratio of JHG is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 31,868K shares representing 20.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,697K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,038K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 10.22% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,102K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 29.49% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,523K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares , representing a decrease of 15.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 18.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,109K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,147K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 0.36% over the last quarter.

