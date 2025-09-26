B of A Securities Maintains Jabil (JBL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.46% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jabil is $230.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $177.76 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.46% from its latest reported closing price of $210.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jabil is 35,478MM, an increase of 19.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.84, an increase of 27.29% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jabil. This is an increase of 146 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBL is 0.29%, an increase of 22.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 119,684K shares. The put/call ratio of JBL is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Texas Yale Capital holds 6,388K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 27.63% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,292K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,556K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 79.64% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 3,798K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,806K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,410K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 54.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,285K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 43.32% over the last quarter.

