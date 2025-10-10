B of A Securities Maintains Humana (HUM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Humana (NYSE:HUM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.84% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Humana is $301.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $361.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.84% from its latest reported closing price of $280.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Humana is 116,769MM, a decrease of 5.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,855 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUM is 0.27%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 138,918K shares. The put/call ratio of HUM is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,353K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,755K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 3.85% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,552K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,180K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,077K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829K shares , representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 3,949K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,143K shares , representing an increase of 20.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 4.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,887K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,810K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 15.90% over the last quarter.

