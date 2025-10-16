B of A Securities Maintains Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.98% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hudbay Minerals is $13.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.42 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.98% from its latest reported closing price of $17.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hudbay Minerals is 1,669MM, a decrease of 24.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudbay Minerals. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 7.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBM is 0.48%, an increase of 20.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.31% to 323,799K shares. The put/call ratio of HBM is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 31,899K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

L1 Capital Pty holds 15,054K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,423K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Hancock Prospecting Pty holds 14,536K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 11,344K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,441K shares , representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 88.44% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 11,060K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,694K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 12.80% over the last quarter.

