B of A Securities Maintains Green Plains (GPRE) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Green Plains (NasdaqGS:GPRE) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.27% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Green Plains is $10.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 1.27% from its latest reported closing price of $9.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Green Plains is 3,057MM, an increase of 27.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 13.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRE is 0.10%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.81% to 71,534K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRE is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,452K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,984K shares , representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 4,353K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,337K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,066K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing an increase of 22.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 88.59% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 2,055K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,566K shares , representing a decrease of 24.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 20.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,933K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

