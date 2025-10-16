B of A Securities Maintains Franco-Nevada (FNV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.16% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Franco-Nevada is $189.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $89.37 to a high of $237.41. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.16% from its latest reported closing price of $215.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Franco-Nevada is 1,364MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franco-Nevada. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNV is 0.55%, an increase of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 171,732K shares. The put/call ratio of FNV is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,702K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,207K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 85.64% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 8,919K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,809K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 47.15% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,040K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,009K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 7,418K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,701K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 12.24% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 5,877K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,099K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 4.04% over the last quarter.

