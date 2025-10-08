B of A Securities Maintains Flex (FLEX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Flex (NasdaqGS:FLEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.47% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Flex is $58.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.47% from its latest reported closing price of $59.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flex is 32,443MM, an increase of 24.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flex. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 14.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLEX is 0.39%, an increase of 14.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 490,134K shares. The put/call ratio of FLEX is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 33,604K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,125K shares , representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 34.56% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 26,482K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,321K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 54.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,875K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,742K shares , representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 36.70% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 20,621K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,933K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 40.97% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 15,424K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

