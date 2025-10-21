B of A Securities Maintains Crocs (CROX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Crocs (NasdaqGS:CROX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.84% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crocs is $89.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $113.62. The average price target represents an increase of 8.84% from its latest reported closing price of $82.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is 4,604MM, an increase of 11.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,043 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.23%, an increase of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 69,026K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIT Partners Advisory Pte. holds 2,852K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,826K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 10.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,710K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,688K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing an increase of 96.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 893.63% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,404K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 7.68% over the last quarter.

