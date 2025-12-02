B of A Securities Maintains Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.19% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Credo Technology Group Holding is $167.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.19% from its latest reported closing price of $171.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Credo Technology Group Holding is 524MM, a decrease of 34.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40, an increase of 68.21% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,072 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credo Technology Group Holding. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 13.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRDO is 0.39%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 155,413K shares. The put/call ratio of CRDO is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,699K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,509K shares , representing an increase of 15.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 82.00% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,351K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares , representing an increase of 84.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 885.84% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,733K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,104K shares , representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 54.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,646K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,485K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 113.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,677K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 22.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.