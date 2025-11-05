B of A Securities Maintains Coupang (CPNG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.46% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coupang is $35.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.80 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.46% from its latest reported closing price of $32.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coupang is 31,003MM, a decrease of 7.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coupang. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPNG is 0.84%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 1,535,239K shares. The put/call ratio of CPNG is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 309,542K shares representing 18.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 349,542K shares , representing a decrease of 12.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 150,383K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160,900K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 64,480K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,694K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 19.64% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 49,018K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,168K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 46,615K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,785K shares , representing an increase of 12.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 53.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.