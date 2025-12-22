B of A Securities Maintains Conagra Brands (CAG) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.07% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Conagra Brands is $20.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $28.12. The average price target represents an increase of 19.07% from its latest reported closing price of $17.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Conagra Brands is 12,600MM, an increase of 12.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95, a decrease of 10.65% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conagra Brands. This is an decrease of 110 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAG is 0.14%, an increase of 8.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.58% to 483,224K shares. The put/call ratio of CAG is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 15,588K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,414K shares , representing an increase of 20.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 4.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,396K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,103K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 30.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,550K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,261K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 30.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,924K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,870K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 56.48% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 12,131K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,146K shares , representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 81.71% over the last quarter.

