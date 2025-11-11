B of A Securities Maintains CommScope Holding (COMM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of CommScope Holding (NasdaqGS:COMM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.48% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for CommScope Holding is $20.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.48% from its latest reported closing price of $16.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CommScope Holding is 10,135MM, an increase of 91.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommScope Holding. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 12.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMM is 0.23%, an increase of 64.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.40% to 227,366K shares. The put/call ratio of COMM is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 10,478K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,178K shares , representing an increase of 41.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 83.66% over the last quarter.

Monarch Alternative Capital holds 10,000K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,255K shares , representing an increase of 57.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 2,118.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,868K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,499K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 35.97% over the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 9,508K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,708K shares , representing a decrease of 33.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 19.93% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 8,394K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,051K shares , representing a decrease of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 21.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.