B of A Securities Maintains Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. - Limited Partnership (CQP) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:CQP) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.03% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. - Limited Partnership is $57.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 7.03% from its latest reported closing price of $53.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. - Limited Partnership is 9,960MM, a decrease of 3.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CQP is 0.40%, an increase of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 239,440K shares. The put/call ratio of CQP is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 102,346K shares representing 21.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 101,620K shares representing 20.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 9,170K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,503K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 9,002K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,796K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 9.15% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,785K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 64.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.