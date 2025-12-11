B of A Securities Maintains Cheniere Energy (LNG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.95% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy is $273.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.95% from its latest reported closing price of $191.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy is 17,000MM, a decrease of 10.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNG is 0.56%, an increase of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.24% to 228,608K shares. The put/call ratio of LNG is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,775K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,709K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,042K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,873K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 90.39% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,650K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 4,634K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,184K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 20.75% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,000K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,687K shares , representing a decrease of 17.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 19.62% over the last quarter.

