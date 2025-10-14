B of A Securities Maintains CF Industries Holdings (CF) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.06% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for CF Industries Holdings is $97.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.06% from its latest reported closing price of $88.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CF Industries Holdings is 7,071MM, an increase of 9.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,621 funds or institutions reporting positions in CF Industries Holdings. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CF is 0.28%, an increase of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 195,005K shares. The put/call ratio of CF is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,535K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,972K shares , representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CF by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,785K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,055K shares , representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CF by 31.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,221K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CF by 2.49% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,972K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares , representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CF by 20.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,598K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,838K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 0.59% over the last quarter.

