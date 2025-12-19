B of A Securities Maintains CarMax (KMX) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.98% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CarMax is $44.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $114.42. The average price target represents an increase of 14.98% from its latest reported closing price of $38.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CarMax is 31,975MM, an increase of 14.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.70, a decrease of 12.89% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,212 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarMax. This is an decrease of 139 owner(s) or 10.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMX is 0.23%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.66% to 173,252K shares. The put/call ratio of KMX is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,892K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 23.02% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,875K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 75.81% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 4,833K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,962K shares , representing a decrease of 44.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 52.13% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,560K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,738K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 37.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,324K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,272K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 22.44% over the last quarter.

