B of A Securities Maintains Bunge Global (BG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.25% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bunge Global is $106.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.25% from its latest reported closing price of $96.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bunge Global is 62,349MM, an increase of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunge Global. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 7.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BG is 0.25%, an increase of 43.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.09% to 177,309K shares. The put/call ratio of BG is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glencore holds 32,806K shares representing 16.97% ownership of the company.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 26,247K shares representing 13.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 99.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BG by 830,417.09% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,200K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,505K shares , representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 0.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,315K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,218K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 4.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,816K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 3.98% over the last quarter.

