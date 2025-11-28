B of A Securities Maintains Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.62% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is $30.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $35.18. The average price target represents an increase of 11.62% from its latest reported closing price of $27.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 1,105MM, a decrease of 21.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXSL is 0.33%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 90,039K shares. The put/call ratio of BXSL is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 5,695K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,820K shares , representing a decrease of 37.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 85.03% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 4,754K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,719K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Nomura Asset Management holds 3,909K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,261K shares , representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 53.40% over the last quarter.

Northeast Financial Consultants holds 3,360K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,143K shares , representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 6.34% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 3,233K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 98.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXSL by 5,229.48% over the last quarter.

