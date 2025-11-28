B of A Securities Maintains Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt (BILI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:BILI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.85% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $30.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $39.38. The average price target represents an increase of 13.85% from its latest reported closing price of $26.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 36,712MM, an increase of 23.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILI is 0.21%, an increase of 22.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.74% to 33,215K shares. The put/call ratio of BILI is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 6,888K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,979K shares , representing an increase of 42.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 105.12% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,885K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares , representing an increase of 59.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 154.62% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,930K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares , representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 36.57% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,659K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares , representing a decrease of 14.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 1,419K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares , representing a decrease of 35.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 58.59% over the last quarter.

