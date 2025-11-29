B of A Securities Maintains Bilibili (BLBLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Bilibili (OTCPK:BLBLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.82% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bilibili is $29.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.08 to a high of $39.15. The average price target represents an increase of 104.82% from its latest reported closing price of $14.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili is 32,451MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLBLF is 0.24%, an increase of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.10% to 34,102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 10,318K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,060K shares , representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBLF by 20.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,203K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,026K shares , representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBLF by 26.51% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,826K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,645K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBLF by 21.17% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,163K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBLF by 13.99% over the last quarter.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 1,916K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBLF by 9.71% over the last quarter.

