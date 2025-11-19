B of A Securities Maintains Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (BIDU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:BIDU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.11% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $143.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $255.78. The average price target represents an increase of 24.11% from its latest reported closing price of $115.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 162,286MM, an increase of 24.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 84.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 9.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIDU is 0.35%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 80,796K shares. The put/call ratio of BIDU is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 12,112K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,117K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 48.44% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,215K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,968K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,404K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,428K shares , representing a decrease of 23.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 19.73% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 3,759K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,384K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,438K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 14.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.