B of A Securities Maintains Aura Minerals (AUGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Aura Minerals (NasdaqGS:AUGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.70% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aura Minerals is $25.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.46 to a high of $26.47. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.70% from its latest reported closing price of $39.99 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 2,169K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 25.04% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,620K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 137K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing a decrease of 160.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 57.68% over the last quarter.

APDPX - Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund Advisor Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 26.06% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 2.41% over the last quarter.

