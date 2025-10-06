B of A Securities Maintains Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.11% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Armstrong World Industries is $197.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $175.74 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.11% from its latest reported closing price of $199.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Armstrong World Industries is 1,449MM, a decrease of 7.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armstrong World Industries. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 5.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWI is 0.25%, an increase of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 57,289K shares. The put/call ratio of AWI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,590K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,431K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 3.05% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,301K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,719K shares , representing a decrease of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 3.10% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 1,428K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares , representing a decrease of 24.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 8.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,399K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 4.22% over the last quarter.

