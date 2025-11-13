B of A Securities Maintains Ardent Health (ARDT) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.19% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ardent Health is $19.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 113.19% from its latest reported closing price of $9.29 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardent Health. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARDT is 0.29%, an increase of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.87% to 101,044K shares. The put/call ratio of ARDT is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chai Trust Co holds 77,246K shares representing 53.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,635K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares , representing an increase of 43.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDT by 59.27% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 1,228K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares , representing an increase of 19.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDT by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,191K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDT by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 1,153K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares , representing a decrease of 16.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDT by 14.78% over the last quarter.

