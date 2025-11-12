B of A Securities Maintains Amdocs (DOX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Amdocs (NasdaqGS:DOX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.00% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amdocs is $106.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 27.00% from its latest reported closing price of $83.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amdocs is 5,708MM, an increase of 22.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,001 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amdocs. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOX is 0.32%, an increase of 10.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.90% to 128,255K shares. The put/call ratio of DOX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 6,593K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,551K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,795K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,692K shares , representing a decrease of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 22.32% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 4,651K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,056K shares , representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 9.31% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 4,333K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,999K shares , representing a decrease of 15.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 20.30% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,649K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,392K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 8.74% over the last quarter.

