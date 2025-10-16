B of A Securities Maintains Alamos Gold (AGI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.11% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alamos Gold is $38.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.83 to a high of $42.24. The average price target represents an increase of 3.11% from its latest reported closing price of $37.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alamos Gold is 849MM, a decrease of 43.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alamos Gold. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 9.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGI is 0.49%, an increase of 22.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 319,827K shares. The put/call ratio of AGI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 33,668K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,729K shares , representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 18.04% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 14,427K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,049K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 0.68% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 12,824K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,094K shares , representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 19.22% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 11,132K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,611K shares , representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 19.71% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,963K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,741K shares , representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 19.63% over the last quarter.

