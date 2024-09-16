B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Yelp (WBAG:YELP) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Yelp (WBAG:YELP) with a Underperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yelp. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YELP is 0.14%, an increase of 12.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 72,150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,362K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,631K shares , representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 8.25% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,731K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares , representing an increase of 47.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 44.68% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,696K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,509K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 18.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,058K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.