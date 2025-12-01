B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of WeRide Inc. - Depositary Receipt (WRD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of WeRide Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:WRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.63% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for WeRide Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $15.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 84.63% from its latest reported closing price of $8.24 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in WeRide Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 57.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRD is 0.29%, an increase of 16.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 144.40% to 65,023K shares. The put/call ratio of WRD is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 8,048K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,230K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRD by 99.56% over the last quarter.

Point72 Hong Kong holds 4,838K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRD by 4,847,736.19% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,622K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares , representing an increase of 35.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRD by 61.33% over the last quarter.

Robert Bosch holds 4,115K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,658K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares , representing an increase of 46.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRD by 101.38% over the last quarter.

