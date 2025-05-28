B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Washington Trust Bancorp (NasdaqGS:WASH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.06% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Washington Trust Bancorp is $32.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.06% from its latest reported closing price of $27.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Washington Trust Bancorp is 200MM, an increase of 81.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Washington Trust Bancorp. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WASH is 0.07%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 15,966K shares. The put/call ratio of WASH is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 610K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 4.60% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 567K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares , representing a decrease of 13.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 8.54% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 506K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 467K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares , representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 40.49% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 388K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Washington Trust Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.