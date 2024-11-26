B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Viper Energy (VNOM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Viper Energy (NasdaqGS:VNOM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.68% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Viper Energy is $56.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 3.68% from its latest reported closing price of $54.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Viper Energy is 805MM, an increase of 1.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy. This is an increase of 153 owner(s) or 37.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNOM is 0.28%, an increase of 25.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.49% to 123,056K shares. The put/call ratio of VNOM is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,629K shares representing 11.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,551K shares , representing a decrease of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 85.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,939K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 99.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 10,375.75% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 8,760K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 6,426K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,413K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 14.51% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,811K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,814K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Viper Energy Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.