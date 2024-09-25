B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of SLM (SLM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of SLM (NasdaqGS:SLM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.02% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for SLM is $27.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 26.02% from its latest reported closing price of $21.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SLM is 1,498MM, a decrease of 11.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLM is 0.21%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 248,021K shares. The put/call ratio of SLM is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 19,697K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 13,485K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,509K shares , representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 12,184K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,461K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 59.92% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,846K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,921K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 85.03% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 10,280K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,795K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 2.11% over the last quarter.

SLM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sallie Mae believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, the company provides financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen.

