B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of SJW Group (SJW) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.53% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for SJW Group is $68.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 13.53% from its latest reported closing price of $59.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SJW Group is 662MM, a decrease of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in SJW Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJW is 0.15%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 27,920K shares. The put/call ratio of SJW is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,897K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 1,565K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares , representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 31.20% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 1,456K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares , representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,199K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 95.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 890K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 7.32% over the last quarter.

SJW Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SJW Group is the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility, based on estimated rate base, in the United States, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders.

