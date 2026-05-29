B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Select Water Solutions (WTTR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.08% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Select Water Solutions is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 18.08% from its latest reported closing price of $18.14 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Select Water Solutions is 2,210MM, an increase of 57.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Select Water Solutions. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 17.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTTR is 0.26%, an increase of 31.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.52% to 122,237K shares. The put/call ratio of WTTR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 10,872K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,726K shares , representing an increase of 28.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 66.81% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,943K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 4,007K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,823K shares , representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 56.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,983K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,913K shares , representing a decrease of 23.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTTR by 82.18% over the last quarter.

Crestview Partners II GP holds 3,899K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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