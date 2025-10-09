B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Scholar Rock Holding (NasdaqGS:SRRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Scholar Rock Holding is $48.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 26.54% from its latest reported closing price of $38.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Scholar Rock Holding is 76MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scholar Rock Holding. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRRK is 0.36%, an increase of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.83% to 123,494K shares. The put/call ratio of SRRK is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siren, L.L.C. holds 9,250K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,762K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,894K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 5,613K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,929K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,398K shares , representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 10.82% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,574K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares , representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 10.62% over the last quarter.

