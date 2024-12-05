B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt () (PSNY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:PSNY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.86% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt () is $1.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.79 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 51.86% from its latest reported closing price of $1.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt () is 12,613MM, an increase of 516.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNY is 0.07%, an increase of 53.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.70% to 78,530K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNY is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB holds 21,972K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 11,770K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,741K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Fjarde Ap-fonden holds 4,368K shares.

Tredje AP-fonden holds 3,287K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,930K shares , representing a decrease of 19.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 71.45% over the last quarter.

