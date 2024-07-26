B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAM:CATX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.76% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Perspective Therapeutics is $22.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 64.76% from its latest reported closing price of $13.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Perspective Therapeutics is 11MM, an increase of 611.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perspective Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 86.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATX is 0.12%, an increase of 140.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.33% to 258K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 137K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

AlphaCentric Advisors holds 82K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

AMG National Trust Bank holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Mendota Financial Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNBA Financial Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Perspective Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy treatment options throughout the body.

